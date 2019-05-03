Air France KLM (AF) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.85 ($14.94) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.07 ($12.88).

Air France KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

