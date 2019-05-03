AGCO (AGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY19 guidance to $4.90 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $4.90-4.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $75.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.
