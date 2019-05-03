AFLAC (AFL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $56.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. AFLAC traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 1396364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,293,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,244 shares of company stock worth $4,363,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,196,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after buying an additional 67,055 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 106,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/aflac-afl-reaches-new-52-week-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

About AFLAC (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.