Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ADSW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Disposal Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Advanced Disposal Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

NYSE ADSW opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,628,000 after acquiring an additional 240,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,628,000 after acquiring an additional 240,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,454,000 after acquiring an additional 643,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,133,000.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Back-End Load

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.