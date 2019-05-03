Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $162.32 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $164.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

