Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 632.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $29,087.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $75,706.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,380 shares in the company, valued at $567,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,526 shares of company stock worth $128,874 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 97,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

