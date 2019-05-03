Adrian Button Sells 4,639 Shares of NCR Co. (NCR) Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) SVP Adrian Button sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $132,721.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian Button also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Adrian Button sold 4,690 shares of NCR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $136,479.00.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Adrian Button sold 3,971 shares of NCR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $113,411.76.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Adrian Button sold 3,645 shares of NCR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $103,991.85.

NCR stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.06. 380,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,276. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 85.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 1.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NCR by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in NCR by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in NCR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 280,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

