Adomani (ADOM) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Adomani in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of ADOM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 247,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,337. Adomani has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Adomani had a negative net margin of 220.48% and a negative return on equity of 119.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. Analysts forecast that Adomani will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 839,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Adomani worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

