adidas (ADS) PT Set at €245.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €245.00 ($284.88) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €226.42 ($263.28).

adidas stock opened at €244.55 ($284.36) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

