ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

