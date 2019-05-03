Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,789,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 169,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 136,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,436,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,642. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

