Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $47.08. 1,408,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,574,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,856 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,320,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/activision-blizzard-atvi-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-13-eps.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.