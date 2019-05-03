AAC (AAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 965,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session’s volume of 244,577 shares.The stock last traded at $1.97 and had previously closed at $1.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AAC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get AAC alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $57.45 million for the quarter. AAC had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. On average, analysts expect that AAC Holdings Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AAC by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,542,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 563,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AAC by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 80,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAC by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in AAC by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 634,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AAC (AAC) Sees Large Volume Increase” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/aac-aac-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

AAC Company Profile (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.