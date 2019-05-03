A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.12.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $52.52 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other news, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $475,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $239,382.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,614. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3,884.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,414,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.