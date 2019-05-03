5,927 Shares in Aon PLC (AON) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AON by 14,228.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,997,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,380,000 after buying an additional 1,162,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AON by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,515,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,864,000 after buying an additional 1,072,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in AON by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,634,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,261,000 after buying an additional 907,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.99. 20,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,060. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $134.82 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,670 shares of company stock worth $13,683,678. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

