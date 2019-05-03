$592.92 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Corp (DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to report sales of $592.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $596.70 million. Masonite International reported sales of $566.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.46 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,835. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.43. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 2,540.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Masonite International by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

