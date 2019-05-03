5,800 Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,884.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,414,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,379,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,614 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.11. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,155. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

