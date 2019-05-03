5,433 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,634,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,971,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,441,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,799,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,891,000 after buying an additional 373,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,543,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,431,000 after buying an additional 126,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,896,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,318,000 after buying an additional 303,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD opened at $53.43 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “5,433 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/5433-shares-in-td-ameritrade-holding-corp-amtd-purchased-by-quantamental-technologies-llc.html.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.