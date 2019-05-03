$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for WidePoint Corporation (WYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) to post sales of $22.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WidePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the highest is $23.50 million. WidePoint posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WidePoint will report full-year sales of $92.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $93.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.42 million, with estimates ranging from $99.32 million to $99.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WidePoint.

NASDAQ:WYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,665. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

