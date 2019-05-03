$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for WidePoint Corporation (WYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) to post sales of $22.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WidePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the highest is $23.50 million. WidePoint posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WidePoint will report full-year sales of $92.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $93.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.42 million, with estimates ranging from $99.32 million to $99.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WidePoint.

Get WidePoint alerts:

NASDAQ:WYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,665. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WidePoint (WYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.