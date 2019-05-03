$20.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $20.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.27 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $21.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year sales of $83.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.58 billion to $84.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.80 billion to $84.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 720,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,103,984. The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

