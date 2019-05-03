$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

ALK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 702,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,818. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $50,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $251,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,776 shares of company stock worth $551,687. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,380,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,494,000 after buying an additional 130,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after buying an additional 113,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,468,000 after buying an additional 503,977 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,669,000 after buying an additional 579,823 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,307.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,947,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,269,000 after buying an additional 1,808,754 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

