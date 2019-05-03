$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Emcor Group Inc (EME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will post sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.09 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $542,833.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 402,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,188. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 1,699.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.41. 282,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,108. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

