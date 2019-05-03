1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, EVP John T. Andreacio sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $36,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 524.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.