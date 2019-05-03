1,751 Shares in FMC Corp (FMC) Purchased by Starr International Co. Inc.

Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,769,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $89,432,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $64,447,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,056,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.
FMC Company Profile
FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.