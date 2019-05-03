1,659 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Acquired by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.19.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In related news, Director Syed A. Jafry bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.52 per share, with a total value of $241,626.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.28 per share, for a total transaction of $61,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

