12,000 Shares in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigant Consulting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NCI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.69 million, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

