1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLWS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.65.

FLWS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.12 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 5,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $475,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,560. Company insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.5% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

