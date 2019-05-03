-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.71). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 23,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,572. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.63.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 9,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $166,855.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,085,691.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $911,310. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 95,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 67,680.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 981,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.