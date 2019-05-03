$0.43 EPS Expected for Criteo SA (CRTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.55. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.22 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other Criteo news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Criteo has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

