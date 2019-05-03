$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

