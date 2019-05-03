$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) This Quarter

Posted by on May 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.