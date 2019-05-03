$0.37 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. First Community reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.
On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Community by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Community by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.
FCCO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 7,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,158. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $144.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
