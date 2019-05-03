$0.37 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. First Community reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Community by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Community by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. 7,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,158. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $144.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

