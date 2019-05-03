$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams Companies Inc (WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $403,124.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Williams Companies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,747,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.