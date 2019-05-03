$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,169,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REDU traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $539.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.75. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

