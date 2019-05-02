Zynga (ZNGA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zynga traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 524320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $4.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $207,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,131.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,760,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $9,700,933.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,620,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,291,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,095,503 shares of company stock worth $16,878,435. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 6,486,449.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,048,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after buying an additional 15,048,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,398,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,963,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after buying an additional 6,467,661 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,741,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,244,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,079,000 after buying an additional 2,997,355 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 275.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/zynga-znga-sets-new-52-week-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.