Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,933 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

COF opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

