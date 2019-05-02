Zilliqa Reaches Market Cap of $151.14 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Koinex. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $151.14 million and $8.61 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DEx.top, DragonEX, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Coinone, UEX, Gate.io, Zebpay, AirSwap, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Tokenomy, FCoin, Koinex, Korbit, OKEx, Coinhub, Radar Relay, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BitForex, Bitbns, Bithumb, IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, WazirX, OTCBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

