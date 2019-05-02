Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,713 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,680,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,741 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,654,000 after buying an additional 1,014,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 64.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,116,000 after buying an additional 768,242 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Nutrien by 4,025.6% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 744,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 726,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 3,559.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 723,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.28. 31,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,174. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

