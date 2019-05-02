Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.56. 346,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.00. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $130.79 and a twelve month high of $237.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 1,076 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $223,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,038.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $2,623,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,845,361.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after acquiring an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,851,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

