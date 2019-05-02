Zacks: Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $82.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Millicom International Cellular an industry rank of 236 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.66. 8,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.28 and a beta of 0.83. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.34). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

