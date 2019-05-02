Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FTS International (FTSI) to Buy

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

FTSI stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,328. FTS International has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). FTS International had a return on equity of 933.45% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTS International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 379,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,544,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 379,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 482.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 602,703 shares during the period. Finally, DW Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 653,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 369,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

