Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Sell

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTMX. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $430.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.58. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 142.19%. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland acquired 9,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

