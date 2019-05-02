Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) to Sell

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 441,176 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 250,533.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

