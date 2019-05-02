Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.14. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AN. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.06 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.06 per share, with a total value of $41,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $108,332.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoNation by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 226,917 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 994,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

