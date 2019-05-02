Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.96. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

WTS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,663. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $789,123.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $216,544.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,415. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

