Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) will post $434.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $442.01 million. Clearwater Paper posted sales of $432.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $428.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.99 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 630,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 99,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLW traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

