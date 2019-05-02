Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $292,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,008,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 783,149 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,843,000 after acquiring an additional 752,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,633,000 after acquiring an additional 620,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

YUM opened at $101.94 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tanya L. Domier bought 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.23 per share, with a total value of $249,897.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,828,150.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,922 shares of company stock worth $9,384,824 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

