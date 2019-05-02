YUKI (YUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

YUKI (CURRENCY:YUKI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One YUKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last week, YUKI has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. YUKI has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of YUKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00421375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00959668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00177953 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000119 BTC.

YUKI Token Profile

YUKI’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. YUKI’s official website is www.yukicoin.jp/en . YUKI’s official Twitter account is @YUKI_AP_

YUKI Token Trading

YUKI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

