Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,564 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,639. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

