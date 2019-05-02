Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 15,071,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,732,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. CIBC upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,918,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 769,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,387,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,305 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 753,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 223,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/yamana-gold-auy-stock-price-down-5-1.html.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.