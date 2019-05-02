Xerox Corp (XRX) Holdings Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Xerox by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Xerox by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 1,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

